Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament week after communal clashes in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, their first meeting following the Aam Aadmi Party’s emphatic win in the Delhi elections held recently. News agency ANI reported that issues related to Delhi violence, post-violence rehabilitation and preparations to deal with Coronavirus came up during the meeting between the two leaders.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of tension in the national capital after communal clashes gripped Delhi leading to the death of 45 people and leaving over 250 injured.

Sources: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issues related to #DelhiViolence, post violence rehabilitation and preparations for #CoronaVirus. https://t.co/Fb3gjmzqhl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Addressing party MPs earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi called upon them to take the lead in ensuring peace and harmony in the country and accused Opposition parties of giving primacy to political interest ahead of national interest. “Our mantra in development. Peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for development,” PM said, according to news agency PTI.

Last week, Kejriwal had met Home minister Amit Shah along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the violence in northeast Delhi. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that all parties would work together to restore peace ion the capital. “The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city,” he had said after the meeting with Shah.

An all-out political war has broken out over the Delhi riots with the Opposition raising the pitch against the Centre alleging high-handedness and the involvement of its leaders in instigating violence. The second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday, with Opposition leaders stalling proceedings over their demand for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

The government, on the other hand, has blamed the Congress and other opposition parties of fear-mongering and spreading falsehoods, even orchestrating riots to suit their political agenda.