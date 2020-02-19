Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, says committed to work together for development of Delhi

After sweeping Delhi for the second elections in a row, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah, their first meeting after the Delhi assembly polls which saw Amit Shah lead the BJP’s campaign against the AAP convenor. After meeting Shah, Arvind Kejriwal said: “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for the development of Delhi.”

This time, however, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia did not accompany Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, after the AAP swept the Delhi polls for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia had gone to meet then home minister Rajnath Singh.

Amit Shah is no more the party president but he had spearheaded BJP’s campaign rather aggressively against the AAP. He was hoping to win over 40 of 70 seats and form the government in the national capital after over two decades. However, the saffron party could not fare as expected and won just 8 seats, five seats more than what it had won in 2015. The AAP bagged 62 seats with close to 54% vote share.

Days after losing to AAP, Amit Shah admitted that his assessment about Delhi was wrong and maybe statements like ‘Goli Maro and India-Pakistan match’ hurt the BJP. He, however, said that protest at Shaheen Bagh was still an issue and there was nothing wrong in raising it during the poll campaign. After Delhi’s results, some analysts blamed the saffron party for raking up issues like CAA, Pakistan and Article 370.

They said that the people went with Arvind Kejriwal because he was talking about school, jobs, and hospitals that mattered the most for the common people.