Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Farishte Dilli Ke’ initiative, asks Delhi citizens to help road accident victims

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the people of the national capital to help accident victims and take them to hospitals. Speaking at the launch of the Delhi Government’s ‘Farishte Dilli Ke’ initiative, he said that people must come forward and take accident victims, burn victims and others in need of treatment to hospitals.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said as per PTI, “I want every citizen of Delhi to become a farishta (angel). You should pledge to help accident victims, burn victims and acid attack victims and take them to hospitals”.

Kejriwal further announced that the AAP government in the national capital will take care of all expenses related to the road accident irrespective of the total cost.

Those who immediately take a victim to the nearest hospital are the #FarishteyDilliKe. CM @ArvindKejriwal assured victims that they don’t have to pay for any treatment and neither will Samaritans be harassed by the Police afterwards. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 7, 2019

Assuring those who take accident victims to the hospitals, the chief minister called them #FarishteDilliKe.

It has been seen a lot of times that instead of helping road victims, people who gather on the spot start taking their photos and share them on social media instead of taking them to the hospital. Many people also have the fear of being harassed by the police or other officials on taking the victims to the hospital.

CM @ArvindKejriwal launched #FarishteyDilliKe‘ scheme today. The govt will bear the costs of treatment for all road accident victims regardless of how expensive the treatment or hospital is. . pic.twitter.com/Vvcr5tNujq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 7, 2019

In 2016, the government had come out with a framework saying that those who take victims to the hospital would no longer have to face harassment by the police. The guidelines had also said that those who take the victims to the hospital may soon leave after providing their numbers and other required details.

Last month the Centre had come out with stringent amendments in the Motor vehicle acts making fines quite heavy than before. While a number of states have opposed the move the Delhi Government supported Centre’s initiative saying that steps were taken to ensure road safety.