What can we do if their mayors aren’t invited: Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for blocking his Denmark visit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/PTI)

Kejriwal slams BJP: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for blocking his Denmark tour to attend an event, saying the party stands exposed infront of the whole world. The Ministry of External Affairs had refused permission to Kejriwal to attend the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark. Later he addressed the event via video conferencing.

Referring to Union minister Prakash Javadekar’s remark “it was a mayor-level conference”, Kejriwal said it was for the BJP to see why its mayors are not invited for such conferences

“I heard a BJP leader say that what will Kejriwal do in a mayors’ conference but he does not understand that their mayors are not invited for such conferences,” Kejriwal said while speaking to party volunteers in a closed-door meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

“The world is talking about us. The whole world came to know what kind of party BJP is and we are being lauded around the world for our work,” the Delhi CM added.

This is for the first time that Kejriwal has reacted since his foreign travel plans were rejected by the Centre earlier this month. He was scheduled to lead an 8-member delegation for the event in Denmark from October 9-12.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have been at the loggerheads over various issues in Delhi. With the assembly elections due early next year, the tussle between both the parties is likely to intensify in the coming days.