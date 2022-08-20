Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin of liquor scam’ and Manish Sisodia is ‘MONEY SHH’: Anurag Thakur

A day after CBI raids were conducted at Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday referred to him as “Money Shh”, holding a placard, alleging that he makes money and maintains silence.

“Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is – M O N E Y SHH,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “kingpin” of the “liquor scam” in the capital, adding that AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its “real face has been unmasked”.

“Number 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia, but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. The press conference of Sisodia clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn’t even answer any questions,” the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

Thakur said that the AAP government distributes “revdi”, a popular Indian sweet, which was used as a metaphor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a jibe at Opposition parties, who dole out freebies to seek votes, and is a “bevdi sarkaar” (drunk government).

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Replying to Thakur calling the Delhi deputy CM ‘Moneyshh’, AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a tweet in Hindi said that Thakur must read Sisodia’s ancestral history, and that no one has the audacity to change his name, and that Sisodia is the descendent of Maharana Pratap.

Meanwhile, Sisodia held a press conference today, where he took jibe at BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the raids were conducted as the AAP government was doing “good work”.

“After a massive win in Punjab, Kejriwal is now being seen as a national contender, this is their problem. All these raids, which involve the ED, CBI, and other central agencies, are done to stop the Delhi CM.”

Sisodia added that in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it will be Kejriwal against PM Modi.“All this while, we have been asked Modi vs who? In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it will be AAP vs BJP, it will be PM Narendra Modi vs Arvind Kejriwal,” Sisodia said.

Responding to a query if AAP can be the main contender to the BJP in the 2024 polls, Thakur said, “AAP made tall claims earlier too but could not stand before PM Modi.”