Arvind Kejriwal is a scamster, says Navjot Sidhu as Congress moves EC against AAP’s ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ campaign in Punjab

AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news, alleged Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu today launched a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference, Sidhu alleged that Kejriwal is a masquerader trying to fake a perception. Hitting out at AAP’s ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ campaign, Sidhu claimed that given 15 seconds for a call, a private number cannot receive over 21 lakh calls in four days.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Sidhu said, “It’s a scam to trick people. He’s a ‘masquerader’, trying to fake a perception….Arvind Kejriwal is a ‘scamster’. Congress has complained over this issue to the Election Commission…A show-cause notice has been sent today. He’s trying to befool the people of Punjab through his dirty tricks…AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news.”

In its letter to the Election Commission, the Congress said, “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is claiming that they have received approximately 7 lakh WhatsApp messages, 2.5 lakh Voice Messages and approximately 8 lakh Voice calls. If we try to fit this data into mathematical calculations, then it doesn’t make sense at all. Usually, such calls take at least 15 seconds, then only 5,760 calls can be attended in one day and that shall add up to 23,040 calls in four days.”

The party also called upon the EC to seek details of the calls/messages from the AAP. “The Election Commission being duty-bound is being requested to direct Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to provide for the details of all call and message logs for verification and if this campaign is found to be false, it is bound to be shut,” said the Congress party.

Complaint filed by Punjab Congress president @sherryontopp in @ECISVEEP against fake propaganda captioned “Janta Chunegi Apna CM” being run by Aam Aadmi Party in respect to the election of their Chief Minister face through telephonic calls as same is not mathematically viable. pic.twitter.com/fGnQhibVN8 — INC TV (@INC_Television) January 24, 2022

It also urged the EC to register a criminal case against AAP if the campaign is found to be fake.