‘Arvind Kejriwal is a born naxalite’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a ‘born naxalite’. Reacting on the issue of four chief ministers meeting Kejriwal, Swamy said that Kejriwal is ‘all evaporated’. “He has nothing, he is all evaporated, he first stole an anti-corruption movement that I had started after 2G spectrum, then he had a man who didn’t understand real world politics.. namely Hazare… (he) sat on his soldiers and then kicked him…,” Swamy said. “This man is a Naxalite, he is a born naxalite, he has been always hidden naxalite, he is a 420, why should they (four chief ministers) support him,” Swamy added while responding on CMs’ support to Kejriwal.

The four chief ministers Swamy was referring to were – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for rallying behind Kejriwal.

“There is an orderly way of doing dharna (protest). There are cultural principles in the Constitution. The man under whom Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took oath; now he is acting against him only which is quite bad and shameful. I think the four states CMs should not support him,” Swamy told ANI.

On Saturday, the chief ministers had gone to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office to meet and extend support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently protesting along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain. The four chief ministers had also written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seeking an appointment to meet over the issues concerning Kejriwal and the Delhi government. However, they were denied permission by the L-G office. They latter visited Kejriwal’s residence to meet his family before meeting the former at the Lt Governor office.