Arvind Kejriwal in Dubai to convert black money into white: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By: | Updated: November 11, 2018 11:45 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come under the fire from opposition BJP following reports that he had left the city with his family for an overseas trip.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come under the fire from opposition BJP following reports that he had left the city with his family for an overseas trip. The BJP has claimed that Kejriwal has gone to Dubai to convert black money into white in the name of party donations.

“The people of Delhi are crying due to pollution — it has become difficult to breathe. But you are on tour of Dubai with family members. Is it right Chief Minister Kejriwal?” asked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Stating that people of Delhi will not forgive Kejriwal, he said, “A signature deal is going on to convert the black money into white in the name of party donations.”

Tiwari further accused Kejriwal of spending the money of Delhi people on the expansion of his Aam Aadmi Party in other states.

“Recently Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also gone to Dubai for a week but nobody was informed about his tour. It shows some conspiracy is being hatched,” the BJP leader said.

“Kejriwal is busy in exchanging the hawala money which was collected in the name of party funds,” he opined.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “Kejriwal left for Dubai on November 8 by an Air India flight. AAP is trying to hide his trip.”

Meanwhile, the AAP has rejected charges levelled by the BJP on Kejriwal. “All such charges against Kejriwal are wrong. He has gone to Dubai to attend a family function of his IIT batchmate,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

Kejriwal has come under fire after reports emerged that he had left the city for an overseas family trip at a tie when air pollution in Delhi is in the ‘severe’ to ‘hazardous’ category.

