Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP over timing of bill on unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government over granting ownership rights to those living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The Chief Minister also questioned the timing of introducing the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the central government has done nothing for these colonies in the last five years.

The Chief Minister also listed the developmental works carried out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the unauthorised colonies. He stated that the AAP government had spent Rs 4,312 crore on roads and drains in 1,281 unauthorised colonies between 2015 and 2019. According to Arvind Kejriwal, development works worth Rs 8,147 crore were executed in these colonies in the last five years.

कच्ची कॉलोनियों में रहनेवाले लोगों को पिछली सरकारों ने विकास से वंचित रखा था। हमने 2015 से 2019 तक ₹8147 करोड़ खर्च कर सड़कें, नालियां बनवाई, सीवर और पानी की लाइनें बिछाई। 2009 से 2014 तक सिर्फ ₹1186 करोड़ का निवेश हुआ। पांच साल में कच्ची कॉलोनियों में अभूतपूर्व विकास हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/b9MaOndjWy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 27, 2019

The Chief Minister also asked the Centre to provide housing registration papers to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the Assembly elections due to take place early next year. “I demand that the central government gives registry to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri introduced ‘National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019,’ in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims at conferring ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital. As per the bill, the ownership rights will be given on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter or any other documents, including papers evidencing payment of consideration through a conveyance deed or authorisation slip.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the Bill on November 20, 2019. Earlier this month, PM Modi met some representatives of welfare associations of these unauthorised colonies and informed that a bill would be brought to implement the decision.