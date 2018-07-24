Arvind Kejriwal govt approves Rs 1 crore ex gratia for kin of martyrs belonging to Delhi

The decision was approved earlier on April 1, 2015 by the Delhi government, but it faced roadblock after office of the then Lt Governor raised objections. (File photo: PTI)

The AAP government today approved the proposal to give an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of martyrs belonging to Delhi, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressing the hope that the Centre will take a similar move for the entire country.

The decision was approved earlier on April 1, 2015 by the Delhi government, but it faced roadblock after office of the then Lt Governor raised objections.

“We announced the scheme a few months after coming to power. But unfortunately the Lt Governor created hurdles and no one was getting the compensation for the past 2-3 years,” Kejriwal told reporters.

The Delhi government will also provide Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ jobs to the kin of the personnel dying during duty, if no other agency offers it, he said.

The duties and situations which would qualify for ex gratia — such as international war and war-like situations among others — were approved by the Delhi cabinet on February 24, 2016.

The scheme will cover personnel serving with armed forces, para military forces, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, district disaster management staff, Home Guards and civil defence. The armed forces and paramilitary personnel will qualify for the scheme if they had Delhi as permanent residence at the time of joining, said a government statement.

In case of ex gratia to kin of martyrs, the Rs 1 crore will be divided among parents (Rs 40 lakh) and wife (60 lakh) or the whole amount will be given to either parents, spouse or a nominee depending on status of the personnel.

In case of over 60 per cent disability during during duty, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to affected personnel. The amount will be Rs 6 lakh in case of below 60 per cent disability.

In case of prisoners of war or missing in action personnel, the compensation will involve Rs 50,000 per month to next of kin and one-time Rs 5,000 per dependent, it said.

“I hope the Centre will implement a similar scheme like Delhi, all over the country,” Kejriwal said.

A group of ministers of the Delhi government headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will process the claims of ex gratia and its decision will be final, he said.