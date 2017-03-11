Arvind Kejriwal fumes as CAG pulls up Delhi government over advertisements, finances

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Reuters)

The CAG has put the AAP government in the dock over advertising its first year “achievements” almost entirely outside the national capital and also putting out “non-verifiable” contents, which invited a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The CM lashed out at Shashi Kant Sharma, the Comptroller and Auditor General, accusing him of doing “politics” and went on to suggest that the top auditor might be doing this “out of compulsion” to save his job.

In the reports, which were tabled in the Delhi Assembly today, the CAG pointed out that in its first year, the AAP government spent Rs 29 crore on advertisements outside Delhi, as part of one particular campaign, which was “beyond” its responsibility.

The report also observed that advertisements worth Rs 24 crore were in violation of financial propriety and Supreme Court regulations.

“We all know why the CAG is doing this. I think the CAG is doing this out of compulsion. The CAG should know that if it finds our mistakes, we will accept it but politics should be left to politicians,” Kejriwal told reporters outside the Assembly.

Commenting on the state finances, the audit watchdog said the Delhi government had made a total provision of Rs 42,809.39 crore in its 2015-16 Budget and incurred an expenditure of 35,434.86 crore, most of which was spent in a rush during the last quarter of the fiscal.

It resulted in savings of Rs 7,374.53 crore (17.23 per cent), which the CAG said, indicates that estimates were not prepared after adequate scrutiny of the projects and schemes.

The flurry of spendings in the last quarter was described as a “breach of financial propriety”, which the CAG said, should be avoided.