Arvind Kejriwal failed to provide safe drinking water, converted Delhi into gas chamber: BJP

While Mumbai tops ranking for quality tap water, Delhi is at the bottom with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a study by the Consumer Affairs Ministry revealed that Delhi’s tap water failed on multiple quality parameters and not suitable for drinking.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal government failed to provide safe drinking water to people in the past five years of its governance, adding that poisonous water is being provided to locals in the name of free water. He also accused the Chief Minister of converting the national capital into a gas chamber.

“As many as 11 samples of tap water were taken from 20 states each. All Delhi samples did not clear the test. It is clear to Delhi people that the national capital has been converted into a gas chamber and poisonous water has been provided in the past 5 years of the Kejriwal government,” he told news agency ANI.

“Earlier, we took samples of water from places like Badarpur and Burari. All 300 samples were failed in the test and Kejriwal questioned the Centre that why other states were not involved. Rather than worrying about Delhi residents, he got angry,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

In the first phase of the study, the Bureau of Indian Standards found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not meet the quality standards and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose. The testing of samples was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.

The report highlighting the poor water quality in Delhi has come as a blow for the Kejriwal government which has been battling the high levels of air pollution. The Delhi government had introduced ‘odd-even scheme’ from November 4 to November 15 to bring down the pollution level.

While Kejriwal claimed that the ‘odd-even scheme’ has brought respite to Delhiites from high air pollution, the BJP alleged that he has not taken any requisite measures to control the pollution.