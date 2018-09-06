Arvind Kejriwal eyes Haryana: From pension scheme, hospitals to electricity; read AAP’s offers for aam aadmi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

With an aim to garner favourable mandate for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Haryana in the impending Lok Sabha and assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a list of offers for the residents of the state.CM Kejriwal has claimed that “As per their demand, we will promise introduction of old pension scheme if AAP is voted to power in Haryana,” according to Indian Express report. Eyeing to woo students, common people and agrarian society in the state, Kejriwal said, “Schools, hospitals, electricity and farmers will be on top of our election agenda in the state.” “We will ask the Haryana voters which hospitals and schools they would prefer: those in poor condition in Haryana or those that have improved in Delhi. If we can improve schools in Delhi in just three years, why can’t Manohar Lal Khattar do the same in Haryana in his regime of four years?” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by IE.

However, he has ruled out any possibility of him contesting elections from Haryana. According to the report, Kejriwal made it clear that the party will not be entering into any kind of alliance with any party in the state of Haryana. The Delhi CM is all set to address a gathering of Haryana government employees on October 7 at Kaithal. While talking about contesting for the election, Kejriwal said, “I won’t contest elections from Haryana. The people of Delhi have given me the responsibility to serve them. But whenever I address a rally, it may be Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, I see talks around my candidature from that state,” Kejriwal said.

The state of Haryana has over three lakh government employees who will soon be addressed by the Delhi CM. While expressing his concern towards them, Kejriwal said that he has been briefed on the problems that the government employees are facing, the IE report says.

Disclosing AAP’s plans surrounding the Lok Sabha polls due next year, the party convener said, “We will contest all seats of Lok Sabha from Goa, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana while in other states, we will field candidates for select parliamentary seats. We have already initiated the process to identify possible candidates for Lok Sabha polls.” While talking about Haryana, he said, “Here, political parties are seeking votes in the name of Jats and non-Jats, but none of them has an agenda for their welfare. Have they done anything for them except looting people during the past 70 years?”