Arvind Kejriwal elected as Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor for a third straight term

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party for the third consecutive time during the party’s national executive meeting on Sunday.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday. Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.

Earlier this year, the AAP’s constitution was amended to allow a person to hold a post more than twice. The constitution earlier said that “no member will hold the same post as an office-bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each”.

Following the amendment of the party’s constitution in January 2021, the duration of the term has been increased to 5 years and the bar on the number of terms for officer bearers has been lifted, according to sources quoted by The Indian Express.

Kejriwal’s second term as national convener was to end in April 2019 but was extended for a year in 2018 in view of the Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting of the council was then postponed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.