Arvind Kejriwal ‘drunk’ on power: Anna Hazare slams former protege on Delhi liquor policy 

Social activist Anna Hazare has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal amid an ongoing row over the now withdrawn liquor policy in Delhi. In a scathing letter addressed to Kejriwal, Hazare said that the Delhi CM appeared to be “drunk on power” and rued the fact that a political party that emerged by “damaging” a social movement was no longer different from any other political party.

“You had visited Ralegan-Siddhi and were impressed by the fact that there were no tobacco or liquor shops in the village for years. In your 2012 book ‘Swaraj’, you had written big things about liquor policies. You even got me to write the foreword for the book,” he says and goes on to quote from the book where he says that no liquor shops be opened without approval from residents of the area.

“You have forgotten those ideals after becoming chief minister,” Hazare said. “After looking at Delhi’s liquor policy, it has become clear that a political party that was formed after damaging a social movement is no different from any other political party,” Hazare added.

Hazare’s comments come in the midst of an ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Delhi excise policy. There are allegations that the policy was approved in contravention of established procedures and liquor licenses were awarded by the government to ineligible parties in exchange for bribes.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been questioned by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy that was withdrawn following allegations of corruption and even searched his residence and bank lockers as part of its probe.

Hazare, in his letter, also blames Kejriwal for reneging upon his promise to establish a strong and empowered Lokpal and Lokayukta, the issue which was the cornerstone of the ‘Anna’ movement in 2012. “At that time (2012), you used to say idealistic things about the importance of establishing a Lokayukta at the Centre and in states. However, after becoming CM, you seem to have forgotten all that,” Hazare says.

“After becoming CM, you did not even attempt to bring a strong Lokayukta law in the Assembly. And now, your government has brought a policy that will damage the lives of people and impact women. This shows that there is a divergence between what you say and do,” Hazare said in his letter.

Hazare, in his letter, concludes that there were expectations that Delhi would bring out a liquor policy on the lines of Maharashtra with stringent regulations. “You, like other parties, appear to be caught in the vicious circle of power through money and money through power. This does not befit a political party that emerged from such a large movement.”