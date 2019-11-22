Arvind Kejriwal doing politics instead of working on Delhi’s water quality: Harsh Vardhan

He said only Kejriwal has questioned the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) report which stated that drinking water in 13 other cities had also failed quality tests.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of doing politics instead of working on the issue of water quality in the city. He said only Kejriwal has questioned the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) report which stated that drinking water in 13 other cities had also failed quality tests.