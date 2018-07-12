Arvind Kejriwal directs Delhi government to take stern action against school for increasing fees inappropriately

Arvind Kejriwal (Reuters)

Bal Bharti Public School increased 10 per cent fee for academic session 2017-18, over the previous academic session 2016-17. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to take stern action against the school, according to a government statement.

The school will communicate to the parents through website, notice board and circular about rejection of fee increase proposal of the school by the DoE.

The school will pay salaries and allowances to the teachers and staff from its savings, it said.

Based on analysis of financial statements of school, fund availability of the school has been assessed. The school is also having a surplus of fund of Rs. 11,08,35,825, it said.

Issuing the order to the school management, the Directorate has asked the management to remove all financial and other irregularities or violations as listed in the order and submit the compliance report within 30 days.

It said that non-compliance of order shall be viewed seriously.

Based on review of the audited financial statement, the Directorate observed that the school has purchased a luxury car during the financial year 2014-15. They should not have purchased luxury car out of school funds. This amount is to be recovered by school, the statement said.

