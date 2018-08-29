​​​
  3. Arvind Kejriwal demands white paper on demonetisation

Arvind Kejriwal demands white paper on demonetisation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded a white paper on demonetization from the central government, saying that people suffered immensely from it.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 3:30 PM
Arvind Kejriwal, delhi cm, demonetisation, paper on demonetisation, news on arvind kejriwal, latest news on arvind kejriwal He attached a tweet which said the RBI’s annual report had stated that 99.3 per cent of all money in circulation came back to the banking system after the note ban.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded a white paper on demonetization from the central government, saying that people suffered immensely from it. “People suffered immensely due to demonetization. Many died. Business suffered. People have a right to know – what was achieved through demonetization? The government should come out with a white paper on the same,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

He attached a tweet which said the RBI’s annual report had stated that 99.3 per cent of all money in circulation came back to the banking system after the note ban. The central government on November 8, 2016 announced it was taking back all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top