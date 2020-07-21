Arvind Kejriwal delivers on big poll promise! Doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi gets cabinet go-ahead

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal government approves doorstep delivery of ration. (file)

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has approved doorstep delivery of ration. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme will be known as ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Ration Yojna’.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting presided over by CM Kejriwal today. Under this scheme, the government will deliver wheat, flour, rice and sugar at people’s doorsteps, Kejriwal told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. The CM termed it as a revolutionary move.

“The scheme has been accorded approval by the Cabinet this morning. Implementing it will take six to seven months as it involves tendering, appointing consultants etc. This is a revolutionary step,” Kejriwal said.

“Under the scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to the doorstep of people. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional,” he added.

According to Kejriwal, the scheme is expected to be rolled out in the next 6-7 months. The tendering process and other necessities will be completed soon, he said.

The CM said with the implementation of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the national capital, the Modi government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme will also come into effect.

“The Center’s one nation, one ration card policy will also be implemented in Delhi from the day the doorstep delivery policy kicks in,” he said.

Home delivery of PDS ration was among the major poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party during the Assembly election campaign earlier this year.

Earlier in March 2018, the AAP government had cleared a proposal to launch doorstep delivery of ration to all 72 lakh PDS beneficiaries in the city. It was, however, overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The L-G had advised the city government to take the opinion of the Centre before taking a final call.