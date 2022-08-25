‘Operation Lotus’ effect? Several AAP MLAs ‘incommunicado’ ahead of crucial meeting at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence



In what could come as a setback to the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs are reported to have “gone missing” ahead of an important meeting called by the Chief Minister at his residence on Thursday, reported news agency ANI. The development comes amid claims by AAP leaders that the BJP has been trying to lure AAP MLAs with huge sums of money in a bid to topple the Kejriwal government.



The number of MLAs who are absconding will be only apparent after the meeting, which was slated to begin at 11 am, has ended. The meeting is crucial as key issues such as the CBI and ED raids on party leaders is set to be discussed. “We are absolutely certain that all AAP MLAs are with the party and will remain with the party. The Meeting (of party MLAs called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) is scheduled to begin at 11 am. I expect all MLAs to arrive by then,” Delhi AAP MLA Atishi told journalists ahead of the meeting, reported ANI. Expressing confidence over the presence of all AAP MLAs in the meeting, party legislator Dilip Pandey said, “Yesterday message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting.”

According to AAP, several party top leaders and legislators including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been asked by the BJP to break away from the party. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has claimed that the BJP has offered Rs 20 crore to each MLA for breaking away from the party, while Rs 25 crore has been offered to the legislators who would influence others to join the party.

Sisodia has also alleged that “two uninvited guests” had visited him, days after the CBI raid at his residence, and promised to make him the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate if he agreed to join them. Sisodia further claimed that if he took BJP’s offer, he was told that the CBI case against him will be closed. The BJP, time and again, has maintained that the AAP is resorting to these allegations in order to divert the public’s attention from the ongoing CBI case against Sisodia in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.