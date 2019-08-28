Arvind Kejriwal credits Delhi govt’s free coaching scheme after tailor’s son cracks IIT alongside his own

Arvind Kejriwal has expressed happiness that his son Pulkit will pursue engineering at IIT Delhi with a tailor’s son.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is elated at the fact that his son Pulkit will pursue engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology alongside the son of a tailor who availed the Delhi government’s free coaching scheme. In a tweet, Kejriwal said that the development is an attestation of the success of his government’s free coaching scheme which ensured that a tailor’s son gets the opportunity to study at the coveted institute.

“Vijay Kumar’s father is a tailor. His mother is a homemaker. I am feeling happy that Delhi government provided free coaching to him and he got admission in IIT. This was Baba Saheb’s cream which is being fulfilled by Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted on Monday along with a photo of Vijay and his father who is a tailor by profession.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Kejriwal informed that his son Pulkit and Vijay will study engineering together at IIT, Delhi.

“I am very happy that my son and his son will study at IIT together. There has been a tradition for years that a poor man’s son will remain poor in the absence of good education. Now, by providing good education and training, we are bridging the gap between the poor and rich,” he tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

Kejriwal’s son Pulkit secured 96.4% in CBSE Class 12 board this year and went on to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), a test organised for admission to various IITs and other top colleges in the country. Earlier in 2014, Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita had scored 96% in CBSE Class 12 board and cracked the JEE too.

In December 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had launched a free coaching scheme for underprivileged students. According to the city government’s claim, 35 students who availed the benefit under the scheme have cracked the prestigious NEET and JEE exams in 2019.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the success of the scheme, the government is now planning to expand its ambit to cover students belonging to OBC, ST and EWS quotas as well. At present, only students belonging to the SC category can avail the benefits of the scheme.