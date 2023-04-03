Arvind Kejriwal a coward, heroism only confined within Assembly: Assam CM’s dig at Delhi counterpart

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments criticising the ruling BJP government in Assam saying all it has done is “dirty politics”, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out calling the AAP chief a “coward” whose “heroism” is confined within the assembly, reported The Indian Express.

“When you’re a man, speak like a man. If you’re a woman, speak like a woman. If you’re a leader, speak like a leader. But don’t speak like a coward. He didn’t have the courage to mention any case against me, which proves that they only have the strength to show their heroism within the four walls of the Vidhan Sabha,” Sarma said at a press conference on Sunday night.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, addressed a large gathering of party workers from across the state during his one-day visit to Guwahati on Sunday.

#WATCH | Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma is threatening to put me in jail. He became CM but hasn't learned Assam's culture. People of Assam aren't like that…They offer tea to their guest. People of Assam don't send their guest to jail…: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/vPLLM1N040 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

The Assam CM also criticised Kejriwal for not making any reference in his speech to allegations of corruption against him, which he had reportedly made in the Delhi Assembly.

“He had made charges of corruption against me in the Delhi Assembly, but I cannot act on it as he is protected by regulations. I had challenged him to repeat the same allegations outside the House and then I will see him in court. But, he didn’t have the courage to say anything here. He spoke a lot of rubbish, but nothing on charges against me,” Sarma added.

Earlier, on Friday, Sarma had threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the AAP leader alleged corruption cases against him outside the assembly.

At the rally on Sunday, Kejriwal had attacked the ruling BJP government, saying it was only involved in “dirty politics”.

“In 2016, Himanta babu’s government was formed. In 2015, my government was formed in Delhi. Today, we have transformed Delhi within a span of seven years. Schools, hospitals, electricity, water, roads — we have created a fabulous Delhi. What has Himanta babu done in seven years? He has only done dirty politics,” the AAP leader had alleged.

He further said, “For two days, he has been threatening me saying that he will put me in jail when I come. Am I some terrorist? Assam’s people are very good and welcome their guests. When they have guests, they take them to their homes, and give them tea and food. Assam’s people don’t give threats of jail.”

“When you (Sarma) come to Delhi, please come to my house for tea. If you have more time, come for a meal. I will also take you around to show you the great schools and hospitals we have made in Delhi,” the AAP leader, whose visit comes ahead of the panchayat elections later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, went on.

Responding to Kejriwal’s “invitation for tea” in Delhi, the Assam CM said, “I will send 50 people from Assam, mostly journalists, and Kejriwal has to take them around Delhi. The only condition is that they have to be taken to the places we want to visit, not what he wants us to show. Sixty per cent of people of Delhi live in hell. In contrast, 95 per cent of Assam live in heaven,” he claimed.