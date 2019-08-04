Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to make power free in Haryana, Maharashtra

The Delhi chief minister had announced on Wednesday that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity won’t have to pay power bills.

Days after the BJP termed as “poll stunt” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of free electricity for people consuming up to 200 units a month, the AAP chief on Sunday challenged the BJP to do the same in poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana. Kejriwal said he would ask people to vote for the BJP if it implemented the AAP government’s decision in both the states where polls are due later this year. He said his government will also make public transport free for women in Delhi.

Addressing a gathering at his residence, Kejriwal asked the BJP to make its stand clear on the AAP government’s announcement on power tariff. The Delhi chief minister had announced on Wednesday that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity won’t have to pay power bills. Those who consume between 201 and 400 units would be given a 50 per cent subsidy by the state government.

Also read: J&K Bank scam: Mehbooba Mufti asked to clarify position, she says ‘such tactics won’t work’

“Some people say it’s Kejriwal’s poll stunt. I ask them (BJP) there are elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, why do not you pull this stunt there?” he questioned and alleged both the BJP and the Congress were clueless whether to support his government’s decision. Delhi BJP leaders, including its president Manoj Tiwari, and the Congress had slammed Kejriwal’s announcement as a “poll stunt” before assembly elections.

“Governments face backlash of people after five years but this is first government which has gained more respect, love and faith of the people. This is because it has worked day and night for the people in the last five years,” Kejriwal said.