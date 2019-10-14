Arvind Kejriwal blames neighbouring states as Delhi air quality dips to poor

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

With Delhi entering that time of the year when the air quality index will hit headlines for all wrong reasons, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has warned citizens to brace for the impact of air pollution in the days to come. Living in the national capital in times when the winter begins to slowly set in has always been beset with several problems.

Days after announcing the third odd-even exercise, Kejriwal has urged the neighbouring states to reduce pollution.

“In the last four months, Delhi’s air quality has been in ‘Good’ category. The smoke coming from outside is increasing pollution levels again. Request all state governments to also take measures. Researches and media reports state pollution levels to increase from last week-October to mid-November,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 289, in the poor category. At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal 3, the AQI level was 236, which also falls under the same category.

On Saturday too, the Delhi CM sounded an alarm over falling air quality in the national capital and cited crop burning as the major reason behind the deteriorating air quality in the capital.

“Smoke from crop stubble burning in neighboring states has started reaching Delhi and our air quality has started deteriorating from good to moderate to poor. It has been widely reported that the smoke coming to Delhi today is due to the burning of stubble in Karnal, Haryana,” he said.

The Delhi government has always blamed the crop burning exercise in nearby states of Punjab and Haryana for rising air pollution in the capital. Taking measures to tackle the problem, the AAP government has once again introduced an odd-even formula in the national capital to be implemented from November 4 to November 15. This means that vehicles with odd as last figures on number plates can ply on even dates and vice-versa. Women have been exempted from this exercise.