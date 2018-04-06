Arvind Kejriwal attacks LG Anil Baijal, seeks powers available in Sheila Dikshit’s time

Kejriwal said that a proposal for Delhi Health Corporation was rejected by the Lt. Governor with a note “I don’t think it’s a good idea.” (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for “stalling” his government’s works and urged for all powers that the state government had during his Congress predecessor Sheila Dikshit’s tenure be restored.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kejriwal demanded that the Services Department and Anti Corruption Branch should be given back to Delhi government, powers for transfer, posting and vigilance inquiry into officers, should be restored and all files should not be sent to the Lt. Governor for approval.

The Chief Minister said that the Lt. Governor was accountable only to the Bharatiya Janata Party, who appointed him and Baijal does things which Hitler would not have done.

Kejriwal said that a proposal for Delhi Health Corporation was rejected by the Lt. Governor with a note “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

“Which rule was it violating? Like this even Hitler won’t do,” he said, adding that by not filling vacancies and saving corrupt officers, the Lt. Governor wants to end the work happening in Delhi.