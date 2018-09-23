Arvind Kejriwal asks Delhiites to provide rent-free homes, vacant plots to set up ‘Mohalla Clinics’

Days after warning health department officials of severe ‘consequences’ if they fail to ensure proper services under the ‘Mohalla clinic’ project, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has sought logistical support from the locals to set up such clinics in different parts of the city to provide free treatment for all. In a full-page advertisement in The Indian Express today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government appealed to the Delhiites to actively participate in the flagship project to make it a mega success.

The advertisement asks people to partner with the government for a ‘noble cause’ by setting up “Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics” and thus providing free treatment for all. The project touted as Kejriwal’s dream project, aims to provide basic health services to people living in the national capital.

The AAP government through its advertisement appeals to the people to provide their empty homes and vacant plots to the Delhi government without charging anything for setting-up ‘Mohalla Clinics’. It said that for rent-free houses, the government needs a ground floor with a minimum area of 500-700 sq feet for a period of two years.

“Can you provide your empty house or land to the Delhi government free of rent for setting-up a Mohalla Clinic?” “Can a group of people collectively provide a house/land free of rent in their area for setting-up a Mohalla Clinic?” the ad reads.

It also asks organisations who have sufficient financial resources to hire premises in some areas of the national capital and provide them free of rent to the Delhi government for setting-up such clinics.

“In case your answer is YES, then the Delhi government will set-up Mohalla Clinics in these areas for free treatment of all,” the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, advertisement which carries a photo of Chief Arvind Kejriwal reads.

The development comes days after CM Kejriwal warned health department officials that he will go to ‘any extent’ to file criminal cases against officials of their don’t ensure proper services under the ‘Mohalla Clinic’ project.

The first ‘Mohalla Clinic’ was set up by the Kejriwal government in 2015. At present, there are 188 such clinics functional in the national capital. The AAP government has set a target of setting up 1.000 such clinics before 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.