Arvind Kejriwal, 3 AAP leader say ‘sorry’ to Arun Jaitley ; finance minister may withdraw DDCA defamation case

DDCA defamation case: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought apology from Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 2, 2018 2:01 PM
DDCA defamation case: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an apology from Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Along with Kejriwal, AAP leaders Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh have also apologised to Jaitley in a bid to close the DDCA defamation cases.

Jaitley had sued Kejriwal for defamation and sought Rs 20 crore compensation in two cases. Finance minister Jaitley has accepted the apology from Delhi chief minister. According to sources, Jaitley has also agreed to withdraw the defamation case.

Kejriwal’s apology to Jaitley comes after he has said “sorry” to a number of leaders including Nitin Gadkari and Bikram Majithia to extricate himself from a web of defamation cases.

In a letter to Jaitley, Kejriwal said, “I had made certain statements about you in December 2015 and thereafter in connection with your tenure as the President of Delhi $ District Cricket Association. These allegations also form part of the subject matter of proceedings currently pending adjudication before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court and Ld CMM< Patiala House Court, New Delhi.”

“These allegations were made by me were based on information and papers furnished to me by certain individuals who represented to have first-hand insight into the affairs of DDCA. However, I have recently discovered that the information and imputations contained therein are unfounded and unwarranted and I was clearly misinformed into making these allegations.”

Kejriwal further said, “Therefore, I unequivocally withdraw all the allegations made by me in question whether made in print, electronic or social media against you. I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of any allegations.”

Concluding the letter, Delhi chief minister said, “Though we belong to two different political parties, I believe that we should end the unsavoury litigations between use and serve the people of our country to the best of our abilities.”

TV reports had said last month that Jaitley was not in favour of forgiving Kejriwal in the defamation case and agree for an out of court settlement.

The case

Kejriwal had targetted Jaitley in December 2015, alleging that CBI had raided his house at the behest of Jaitley to look into a file related to DDCA. The AAP chief had claimed he had “irrefutable” evidence of Jaitley’s interference in DDCA corruption case then probed by Delhi police. Kejriwal and the three other AAP leaders had publicly accused Jaitley of being involved in financial irregularities between 2000 and 2013 – the period during which he served as DDCA chief.

Jaitley had filed both civil and criminal defamations suits against the Delhi chief minister.

  1. sadanand mahale
    Apr 3, 2018 at 9:46 am
    You have deceived people, who beleived you to be honest. We decided you are not honest when you criticized PM Modi ji for his anti corrupt steps. There it was clear that you were not anti corrupt but you wore a face of anti corrupt and used it for your political gain. You have some crooked people around you.
    1. Ramesh Rao Neramballi
      Apr 2, 2018 at 6:02 pm
      Arun Jaitley and other defamed politicians are so rich can afford to fight the cases as long as they want But commoners can't Our judiciary just like our education system,our health system have become so costly you can't even dream about it.
      1. Atul Mehta
        Apr 2, 2018 at 2:05 pm
        Has Kejriwal apologised to Jaitley or has he"sought an apology" from Jaitley
        1. Hari Singh
          Apr 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm
          bhai how many times u will make sorry?u have made the mockery of our system?
          1. Javed Rizvi
            Apr 2, 2018 at 2:27 pm
            Mr singh u have no idea whats going on behind the scene. What person can fight upwards of 33 defamation suits in various courts and run a government at the same time.
