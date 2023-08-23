Arvind Kejriwal announces public holiday in Delhi from Sept 8-10 for G20 mega event – Top 5 points

G20 Summit 2023 Latest News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the proposal of a three-day public holiday in the National Capital for the G20 mega meet next month. From September 8 to September 10, Delhi will enter complete shutdown mode as all schools, colleges, banks markets will remain closed, the officials confirmed. Here are top five points that you should know:

1: India is the host of this year’s G20 Summit and the main event will take place on September 9 and 10. US President Joe Biden is among the top dignitaries who will attend the event next month. Nearly 30 heads of states and other prominent officials from the European Union are set to attend the mega Delhi summit. Chief of over 14 global organisations have also been invited.

2: Giving details of the three-day public holiday plan, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari said that most of the dignitaries will start arriving in the National Capital from September 8 itself. There would be a lot of VVIP movement in and around Delhi at that point. As part of the high-security measures, the public holiday would help the authorities to manage the vehicular movements as well as other things. According to the officials, entry of heavy vehicle will not be allowed in Delhi between these three days, officials said.

3: All schools, colleges, markets, banks and some of the Delhi Metro stations remain closed in this period, the officials said. Among the metro stations that may remain closed in this period include the Central Secretariat and the Supreme Court. Areas known as ‘controlled zone’, which are centered mostly in New Delhi district, would be completely off-limits for the general public. People are already being advised not to go in that direction in these three days. Delhi Police will be releasing a detailed traffic advisory for residents of Delhi-NCR later this month.

4: Police officials are also coordinating with DTC to decide the routes on which the city buses won’t run during the G20 summit period. Some reports also say that the Delhi government is reaching out to offices to allow ‘WFH’ for employees in this period. Officials say that all the guidelines and advisories will be issued for the residents to avoid any confusion.

5: Over 60 important roads and 23 hotels earmarked for the event are being closely monitored. Over a dozen newly-inducted bureaucrats have been deployed for special G20 duty. The newly-launched Pragati Maidan convention centre, which was inaugurated by PM Modi last month will be the main venue of the G20 Summit. Other key venues include IARI Pusa, Rajghat and Jaipur House, officials said.