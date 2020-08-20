Arvind Kejriwal announces Aam Aadmi Party debut in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, eyes UP too

Aam Aadmi Party to contest Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that it will contest the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. According to the AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the decision to contest polls in the hilly state was taken after a survey.

According to Kejriwal, majority of the respondents who took part in the survey, suggested that the AAP should enter the poll fray in the state.

“We weren’t clear about contesting polls in Uttarakhand so we did a survey there. 62% respondents said we should, so we decided to fight elections in Uttarakhand,” Kejriwal told news agency ANI.

Asked what issues are important for the voters in the state, he replied, “Unemployment, education and health infrastructure problems are main issues.”

Uttarakhand is slated to go to polls in February 2022. The Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Currently, the BJP is the ruling party and the Congress is in the opposition.

Other than Uttarakhand, the AAP also appears to be eying the elections in Uttar Pradesh which is also slated to go to polls in 2022.

“We won Delhi fighting polls with the support of donations. We brought 22 seats in Punjab through donation-led campaigns. We will also fight UP. Right now, the focus is on the ‘oxi mitras’ campaign through which we are reaching out to people of UP,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh told The Indian Express while acknowledging that the Congress is also making a push in Uttar Pradesh, with Priyanka Gandhi leading the way.

“See, we are not facing any threat from any party. We are focusing on organisation building and questioning the government. People will decide ‘base hai ya nahi hai’ (whether or not our party has a base),” he added.

This will be the first time for the AAP when it will contest elections in Uttarakhand. In 2017, AAP had stayed away from the state’s electoral politics.

Previously, the AAP which has a strong base in Delhi, contested elections in Punjab, Goa, Gujarat in 2017; Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan in 2018; Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand in 2019. The AAP had also contested 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Barring Delhi and Punjab, the AAP has no representation in the other states. The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab.