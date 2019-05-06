Arvind Kejriwal alleges Modi’s nationalism ‘fake’; asks which ‘nationalist PM’ gets CM of national capital ‘attacked’

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2019 4:29:49 PM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Monday alleged that Narendra Modi's nationalism is "fake" and asked which "nationalist prime minister" gets the chief minister of the national capital "attacked".

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Monday alleged that Narendra Modi’s nationalism is “fake” and asked which “nationalist prime minister” gets the chief minister of the national capital “attacked”. Kejriwal was referring to his Saturday’s roadshow in New Delhi constituency during which he was slapped by a man. The AAP supremo has blamed the BJP for the attack.

“Modi’s nationalism is fake. Modiji’s nationalism is cheating. Modiji has created a fake ‘mayajaal’ (illusion) of nationalism… Go beyond this ‘mayajaal’, you’ll see the truth,” he said at a press conference at the AAP headquarters here. Which “nationalist prime minister” gets the chief minister of the national capital “attacked”, he asked. Kejriwal also alleged that “tax terrorism” in the country has destroyed businesses and urged traders to vote for his party.

“Income Tax and ED notices are going to all traders across the country. Thousands and lakhs of notices are going. This is all done to extort money. In one way, there is tax terrorism in the country and it has destroyed business and financial system of the country,” he said. The AAP supremo appealed to traders to help his party win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and promised that he will stop sealing across the national capital.

“Give all seven seats to AAP, I’ll stop sealing. Make our hand strong in the central government, we will help you,” Kejriwal said. Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Arvind Kejriwal alleges Modi’s nationalism ‘fake’; asks which ‘nationalist PM’ gets CM of national capital ‘attacked’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition