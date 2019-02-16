Elected Chief Minister V Narayanasamy being forced to sleep on road since last three nights, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

By: | Updated: February 16, 2019 4:18 PM

Kejriwal tweeted that "an elected Chief Minister (Narayanasamy) is being forced to sleep on the road since last three nights."

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday expressed concern over his Puducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy being “forced” to sleep on the road outside Raj Nivas here in protest against the “negative stand” of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi towards the government proposals. Kejriwal tweeted that “an elected Chief Minister (Narayanasamy) is being forced to sleep on the road since last three nights.”

“What kind of democracy is this? Those elected by the voters are begging in front of those defeated,” he said and asked “why is vote of those living in Delhi and Puducherry inferior to other States?.” The Puducherry Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues along with legislators of Congress and its allies have been staging dharna outside the Lt Governor’s office since February 13.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi in her twitter messagesaid, “it is condemnable that the Lt Gvoernor Kiran Bedi is functioning in such a manner as to disrespect the elected government and to disrupt the working of the administration.” She also tweeted that almost all the Governors in the BJP regime have been functioning in an autocratic manner. The Lt Governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May, 2016.

