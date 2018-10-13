Arvind Kejriwal, AAP ministers not invited for inauguration of skywalk built by Delhi government

Skywalk, which is a foot over bridge, was constructed by the Public Works Department — a portfolio held by Satyendar Jain.

Ahead of the inauguration of a skywalk at ITO, Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain on Friday hit out at the Centre for not inviting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal or any other minister to the event but added that Aam Aadmi Party is happy to be allowed to execute projects. Skywalk, which is a foot over bridge, was constructed by the Public Works Department — a portfolio held by Satyendar Jain. However, the project was funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Jain said that the bridge was constructed by his government but now centre is unveiling it. His statements came after the central government announced that the newly-constructed bridge would be inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to an official invite, the ministry has invited Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and MP Meenakshi Lekhi. It has not invited chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the inauguration ceremony.

On a report that he wasn’t invited to the event, Chief Minister Kejriwal in a tweet said, “It doesn’t matter. We are concerned about the work. The lives of the residents of Delhi should improve. That’s all.” The inauguration ceremony of Skywalk is scheduled to take place on October 15 at 3 pm.

Reacting to the developments, minister Satyendar Jain said that his government was assigned the work, so they constructed the skywalk. But the centre has assigned itself the responsibility of inaugurating it, he added.

Once open to the public, the Skywalk will provide a safe and comfortable passage to a large number of pedestrians who come to ITO. The bridge is expected to benefit the employees working in over 25 major offices located in the ITO area.

Some of the major offices that are located at ITO are Police HQ, PWD HQ, Institute of Engineers, ICAI, Income Tax office, Central Excise, DDA, School of Planning and Architecture, GST office, Supreme Court, Pragati Maidan, and ASI.