Operation ‘Lotus’ in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal summons all MLAs to capital, alleges BJP plot to destabilise govt

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all party MLAs at his Delhi residence at 11 AM tomorrow. The development follows allegations by Kejriwal’s own party of the BJP trying to bribe AAP MLAs to “break the party”.

Addressing the media on Wednesday morning, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had claimed that his party MLAs from Delhi had been offered Rs 20 crore each to switch sides and join the BJP, and Rs 25 crore each if the MLAs manages to bring more party MLAs with him. The MLAs allegedly approached by the BJP were Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati, and Kuldeep, Singh claimed on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, the meeting has been called by Kejriwal to discuss the current political scenario and the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, as well as the BJP’s alleged attempts to “overthrow the Delhi government”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, under CBI scanner for his alleged role in the alleged liquor policy ‘scam’, alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to destabilise the AAP government in Delhi.

“They failed to break me, so now they are offering Rs 20 crore to other AAP MLAs and are showing the fear of ED and CBI and have started a conspiracy to break us. BJP should refrain from doing such activities,” Sisodia tweeted, adding that all such tactics would fail.

“Some MLAs have told me that they have been threatened, offered bribes to break the party. This is a very serious matter,” he told reporters later in the day.

The AAP has accused the BJP of misusing central agencies against AAP’s top leaders following the “global recognition” the party has received for its exemplary work in the education and healthcare sectors in the national capital.

The party has also alleged that the BJP is wary of its growing popularity in Gujarat where elections are due just a few months from now. Kejriwal has maintained that going by the response AAP has been receiving in Gujarat, Sisodia may be arrested in a matter of days.

The AAP has been aggressively campaigning in the poll-bound state, which also happens to be the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah. The BJP has been in power in the state since 1995.