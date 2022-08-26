Delhi: Special Assembly session extended, CM Kejriwal calls for trust vote to prove majority 

Amid speculations of trouble brewing in the Aam Aadmi Party, the party’s national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said in the Delhi Assembly that he would like to bring a confidence motion in the Assembly to prove that no AAP MLA has defected.

“It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I’d like to bring a confidence motion in the House to show people that not even one went away,that BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ became ‘Operation keechad’ here,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly during a special session, the Delhi CM launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate against Delhi ministers are linked to the upcoming Gujarat elections.

“The BJP’s fortress in Gujarat is under threat and is crumbling now. ED, CBI raids on us are due to the upcoming polls in Gujarat,” Kejriwal alleged, adding that the “fabricated and false” cases against AAP leaders will only last till the Gujarat elections.

“All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi’s AAP government, ours is the most popular government, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They’ll fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat polls,” the CM said, as quoted by ANI.

Kejriwal also referred to the recent CBI searches at Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s house as a “false raid”, and said that although it continued for 14 hours, not a single penny was found.

“The raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found – nothing was found. It was a false raid,” he said.

Kejriwal, reiterating AAP’s allegations of Rs 20 crore being offered to AAP MLAs to defect, said, “We’ve calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would’ve given Rs 20 cr to each MLA then they’ve bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crores. That’s why there’s inflation as they’re using all the money to buy MLAs at the expense of the common man.”

He further said that “vested interests” are trying to topple the Delhi government, adding that a “serial killer” is on the prowl. “Vested interests are now trying to topple the Delhi government. They toppled governments in Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra. There is a serial killer on the prowl in the city,” Kejriwal said.