Arvind Kejriwal, 3 AAP leaders summoned by Delhi court in defamation case filed by BJP’s Karan Singh Tanwar

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar. The latter has alleged that Amanatullah Khan, Surender Singh, Dilip Pandey as also the CM had accused him of being a part in the murder of NDMC official MM Khan in 2016. Tanwar, in his complaint, alleged that AAP MLAs tried to ruin his image as well and his political career. The complaint sought the prosecution of four AAP legislators for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and defamation under the IPC.

In a separate case on Monday, a sessions court stayed an order to put Delhi CM, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Somnath Bharti in a case of an alleged violation of prohibitory orders in the national capital and obstructing government officials during a protest in 2014. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia are facing another defamation case that has been by filed by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta. who had filed the suit against the duo for “maligning” his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged “conspiracy” to assassinate Delhi CM.

The duo had made this assertion after AAP supremo was slapped during a roadshow on May 4, when he was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Last week too, a Delhi court had summoned Kejriwal in a criminal complaint, that was filed by founder of social media page, ‘I Support Narendra Modi’ who had alleged that Kejriwal re-tweeted a defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, in May last year.

The court had directed the CM to appear before it on August 7. The court was hearing a complaint filed by Vikas Sankrityayan. He claimed that the YouTube video with the title ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ was circulated by Rathee in which a number of false and defamatory accusations were made.