Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Byelection Results 2022: BJP triumphs, bags 102 out of 130 seats unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh bypoll results 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party has registered a win on 102 seats out of 130 seats ahead of the bypolls scheduled to be held on July 12. While the BJP has won 102 of 130 seats unopposed, the Congress, NPP and Independents collectively bagged 14 seats.



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated party workers and supporters over the historic win. “Congratulations and thanks to all our karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing our 102 candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 gram panchayat constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh,” he tweeted.



Data provided by the state BJP shows that all of the Gram Panchayat seats up for election in 14 districts, including Tawang, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Siang, and Tirap, were won by party candidates.



In the Kurung Kumey, the BJP won five seats unopposed and Kra Daadi districts, the National People’s Party and Congress each took home one member, while independent candidates won seven seats.



Speaking on the election results of Arunachal Pradesh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the public of Arunachal Pradesh have immense belief in their Chief Minister’s leadership and this panchayat election result is a proof of the same.



Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, said that the election result is the direct outcome of the public’s confidence in BJP and they have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership.”



Notably, Panchayat Election to 40 Gram panchayat seats and one in zila parishad in Changlang district’s Vijoynagar sub-division has been put on hold due to law and order and administrative problems.



Polling for 16 seats will now be held on July 12 while the results will be declared on July 16, the State Election Commission said.