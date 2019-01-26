Arunachal Pradesh governor asks people work for state’s development

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra (IE)

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Saturday called upon the people of the state to shed thoughts of individual benefits only and work for the development of the state. Unfurling the National Tri-colour on the occasion of 70th Republic Day at the Indira Gandhi Park here, the governor urged the people to cooperate with the state government in its agenda for all-round development.

“I appeal to the people to think and act in the larger interest of the state, discarding individual benefits and allow the developmental projects to take off without raising any objections,” the governor said. Mishra was referring to the objections raised by a section of the people on the Greenfield airport at Hollongi near here, the foundation of which would be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month. He said, the Union Finance Ministry has cleared the proposal for the airport at Hollongi at an estimated cost of Rs 1,043 crore.

“We must remember that projects like Hollongi Airport are not only for Hollongi but the entire state. We must understand that it was after sustained persuasion by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers to make the Centre agree to provide – despite there being no such provision – land compensation as a special case for the state,” he pointed out.

Referring to the improving law and order situation in the state, the governor appreciated various tribal bodies and civil societies who have provided support and assistance to the law and order machinery of the state. “I congratulate the entire government machinery for its concerted and effective steps to put an end to the menace of bandh culture in the state capital,” Mishra said. He said, the state government is focused to improve education, health, tourism, skill development, agriculture, horticulture and harnessing the rich hydro power potentials in the state.

A colourful cultural programme displaying the cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh was presented on the occasion.