scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Arunachal BJP unit goes for rejig with eye on 2024 Assembly polls

The reshuffle, executed by state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, was officially ratified by the BJP central office in New Delhi.

Written by India News Desk
Arunachal BJP unit reshuffles office bearers with eye on 2024 Assembly polls
The reshuffle was officially ratified by the BJP central office in New Delhi. (File photo)

Ahead of Assembly polls due in 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underwent a reshuffle of its state office bearers on Thursday.

The reshuffle, executed by state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, was officially ratified by the BJP central office in New Delhi, a party statement said on Friday, PTI reported.

Also Read: Parliamentary panel begins examining bills seeking to replace archaic criminal laws

Also Read

Tadar Niglar has been designated as the state general secretary, while Romin Babom and Dotum Sora have been entrusted with the roles of state secretaries.

Kohman Lungphii Ngemu will be the new BJP Mahila Morcha state president while Ritemso Manyu will be the state president of Yuva Morcha and Gumsen Lollen the state president of Kisan Morcha.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies

Kame Yangfo will be the new state president of ST Morcha while Sambu Siongju will be the new state president of Minority Morcha.

These designations were accorded the stamp of approval from the central BJP office, the statement added.

More Stories on
Arunachal Pradesh
BJP

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 11:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS