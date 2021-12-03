Arunachal MP counters Subramanian Swamy over claim on ‘Chinese incursion’

Tapir Gao said that no incursion has taken place during Modi's regime and claimed that Swamy misquoted him.

Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gao has refuted a claim made by the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy about China crossing into Indian territory. The Lok Sabha MP said that no incursion has taken place during Modi’s regime and claimed that Swamy misquoted him.

“I met Subramanian Swamy in Central Hall, Parliament on 2 Dec at 10:35 AM, when he asked about Chinese intrusion I told him that during 1962 war China occupied 2-3 locations during Congress regime but no fresh incursion has taken place during Modi regime; unfortunately he has misquoted me,” said Gao on Twitter in response to Swamy’s tweet.

I met @Swamy39 in Central Hall,Parliament on 2 Dec at 10:35 AM, when he asked about Chinese intrusion I told him that during 1962 war China occupied 2-3 locations during Congress regime but no fresh incursion has taken place during Modi regime; unfortunately he has misquoted me. pic.twitter.com/INzi043u7K — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) December 3, 2021

Swamy had said, “Today I met Tapir Gao BJP LS MP of Arunachal. He told me AP people wanted that I also focus on Arunachal. He told me that China PLA has already crossed Macmahon Line in three parallel columns halfway down south of the State. Early next year I will go to AP.”

Today I met Tapir Gao BJP LS MP of Arunachal. He told me AP people wanted that I also focus on Arunachal. He told me that China PLA has already crossed Macmahon Line in three parallel columns halfway down south of the State. Early next year I will go to AP. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 2, 2021

Responding to Tapir Gao’s tweet, Swamy today said that he did not state any date in his tweet and questioned inaction by the Modi government. “I did not state any date except to say that China had already occupied territory. Even if China had occupied it in 1962 and had built pucca villages thereafter why were we sleeping since 2014 and 18 one to one meetings? Was it ever raised with Xi?” said Swamy.

He further said that the ‘anti-BJP media is making capital’ of his revelation. “Anti BJP media is making capital of my revelation about China’s occupation in Arunachal. Our LS MP Gao confirms that after the debacle in 1962, China began the infiltration into Arunachal. My other sources confirm that since 2015, PLA has built pucca villages,” said Swamy.

Two days earlier, Swamy had informed that his question in Parliament related to Chinese incursion was dropped citing national interest. “It is hilarious if not tragic for Rajya Sabha Secretariat to inform me today that my Question whether the Chinese have crossed the LAC in Ladakh, cannot be allowed ‘because of national interest’!!!” Swamy had said on December 1.