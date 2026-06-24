At least five people are missing after flash floods and landslides hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district following intense rainfall, sweeping away 18 semi-permanent structures in a NEEPCO project colony and leaving the area largely cut off from road access.

According to officials, the Yazali station in Keyi Panyor recorded 72.8 mm rainfall over 24 hours, with most of the rain falling between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday. The heavy rain caused the Possa river to swell suddenly, triggering flash flooding near the project colony.

Four people have been rescued so far, including a geologist who was trapped between two landslides. Search and rescue operations are continuing for five others reported missing.

Rescue teams forced to move on foot

Rescue operations have been slowed by multiple landslides blocking access from both Itanagar and Ziro. Officials said vehicles are unable to reach the site, forcing rescue personnel to move on foot.

The State Disaster Response Force is carrying out the rescue work. National Disaster Response Force teams have not been able to reach the affected location because landslides have blocked both approach routes. A helicopter has been requisitioned, but bad weather has so far prevented it from flying from Itanagar.

Spillway gate opened at hydro project

One spillway gate of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project in the area has been opened to release excess water.

The flooding has affected the NEEPCO project colony, where 18 semi-permanent structures were swept away. Officials are yet to release a detailed damage assessment.

Assam sounds downstream alert

The Assam government has issued an alert for downstream districts, warning that increased river flow upstream in Keyi Panyor could raise water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries over the next couple of days.

The alert is expected to cover Upper Assam and North Assam districts, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur.

District administrations and line departments have been asked to maintain close watch, while SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response teams have been kept ready for deployment.

People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant and shift to safer places if directed by local authorities.

Cost impact may emerge after access is restored

While the immediate focus remains rescue and relief, the financial cost of the disaster may become clearer only after teams are able to reach the affected area and complete a physical assessment.

The first visible loss is the damage to 18 structures in the project colony. Under SDRF/NDRF norms, assistance for a fully damaged house in hilly areas is Rs 1.30 lakh. If all 18 structures qualify under this category, the rule-based housing relief alone would work out to about Rs 23.4 lakh.

This, however, would only be the initial relief component. It does not include the cost of road clearance, temporary restoration of connectivity, power repair, drinking water supply, medical support, evacuation or any damage to project-linked infrastructure.

Under official disaster relief norms, immediate repair of state highways or major district roads in hilly areas is supported at Rs 1.25 lakh per km, while rural or village roads with culverts are supported at Rs 75,000 per km. Temporary repair of RCC culverts or bridges in hilly areas is supported at Rs 75,000 per culvert or bridge.

Power restoration costs may also be counted separately if poles, conductors or transformers are damaged. The norms provide Rs 5,000 per damaged pole, Rs 50,000 per km for damaged low-tension lines and Rs 1 lakh for replacement of one damaged distribution transformer.

Past disasters show rebuilding bill can rise sharply

Past floods and landslides in the Northeast and Himalayan states show that the final cost often goes well beyond immediate household relief.

In 2017, the Centre extended Rs 200 crore as one-time assistance to five Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, for rebuilding infrastructure washed away or damaged in floods.

More recent recovery plans show the scale of post-disaster rebuilding. After the 2023 GLOF disaster in Sikkim, a recovery and reconstruction plan of Rs 555.7 crore was approved. Himachal Pradesh’s recovery plan after the 2023 floods and landslides was approved at Rs 2,006.4 crore, while Assam’s recovery plan after the 2022 floods and landslides was approved at Rs 1,270.788 crore.

In Arunachal’s case, the official damage estimate is still awaited. But with roads blocked, structures washed away and hydropower-linked assets in the affected zone, officials may have to assess not only relief payments but also the cost of restoring connectivity and protecting vulnerable infrastructure before the monsoon intensifies further.