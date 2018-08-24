Arunachal CCI clears projects worth over Rs 700 crore under CM Pema Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File)

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI), under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has cleared projects worth more than Rs 700 crore, an official statement said. In a discussion on infrastructural needs across the state yesterday, the CCI approved among others the proposal of constructing a ‘Directorate Complex, Itanagar’ to house all directorates under one campus to increase efficiency, ensure the security of government employees and reduce unwarranted expenditure.

It also decided to allocate fund for the creation of basic infrastructure for the newly created districts in the next budget. The committee has decided to restrict the contingency charges of project cost from the existing 3 per cent to maximum 1.5 per cent.

The CCI also decided that to have a uniform system for revision of project costs, all departments would submit such proposals to the planning department which would get it vetted by a committee of chief engineers constituted by the government. The CCI has also directed the Public Works Department to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for connecting all the urban centres and administrative headquarters to ensure that roads are constructed for optimum utilisation of resources.

The cabinet committee took serious note of the fact that a major chunk of governments resources is going for construction of retaining wall, protection of wall and boundary wall. The resources otherwise could be utilised in other critical infrastructures like schools, health centres, colleges, water supply and electricity.

Accordingly, the committee decided that all the departments concerned must ensure that fund allocated to them should be utilised for their core activities only, the statement said., The CCI consist of among others Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the minister in charge of Planning, Finance and PWD and the chief secretary.