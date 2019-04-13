Arun Jaitley’s latest dig at Opposition: No real issue, just ‘rent a cause campaign’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

Arun Jaitley Blog: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday came down hard at the Congress-led Opposition, saying they neither have a leader nor any real issue. Jaitley, in his latest blog post, described the Opposition’s election strategy as ‘rent a cause campaign’ and said that parties have been only been trying to manufacture issues to corner the Modi government.

“There is no leader, no Gathbandhan, no Common Minimum Programme and no real issue. Not surprisingly there are not many takers for a “failed campaign”. It is ‘Rent a Cause’ Campaign,” Jaitley said in his blog.

“To oust a popular Government, an extremely popular Prime Minister, you need some real issues, not fictional issues. The Opposition wasted the past two years in a run-up to the polls “manufacturing issues” which didn’t exist,” he added.

On Rafale deal, signature campaign against Modi govt

Pointing to some of the issues that Opposition has raised in the recent past like Rafale deal, EVM rigging and others, the senior BJP leader said the Opposition is trying to target the Modi government using ‘signature campaign’.

“You will always find enough people on either side of the political divide in various disciplines who are willing to sign the memorandum one way or the other. These groups include ‘academics’, ‘economists’, ‘artistes’, ‘ex-civil servants’ and now even some former ‘soldiers’ – many of those whose signature appear have not consented to their signatures been put,” Jaitley said referring to the latest controversy surrounding a purported letter written by a few former armed forces veterans to President Ram Nath Kovind over politicisation of forces.

On Pulwama, Balakot air strike

Slamming the Opposition over raising questions over the timing of Pulwama terror attack and then IAF strike on terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan, Jaitley said the Opposition seems to be confused how to tackle the BJP.

“One day Pulwama was questioned as self-engineered. The next day Balakot was questioned as a non-existent operation. One day BJP is accused of whipping up war hysteria, the other day it is dubbed as pro Pakistan,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s educational qualification

Responding to Congress’ jibe over Smriti Irani’s educational qualification, Jaitley said the party should first answer how Rahul Gandhi got an MPhil degree without even completing a Masters degree?

“One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree!” Arun Jaitley said in his blog.