Arun Jaitley’s kidney ailment: Here’s Rahul Gandhi’s message for the finance minister

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is currently suffering from a kidney related ailment and is likely to undergo a possible transplant. Jaitley, who is working from home, took to Twitter to inform about his health, “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from the controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.”

A number of politicians reacted to Jaitley’s tweet and wished him a speedy recovery. However, one tweet caught everyone’s eye. Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “I’m truly sorry to hear this @arunjaitley ji. I pray for your speedy recovery.”

Owing to his health, Jaitley, 65, had missed office since Monday and even skipped the oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. The finance minister was reportedly taken to AIIMS for diagnostic tests. He has also canceled his scheduled visit to London to attend the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue. Citing sources, PTI reported that the minister is likely to undergo a kidney transplant and it is learned that formalities for a donor kidney have been completed.

The report further said that doctor may be admitted to the Cardio-Neuro Tower at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The finance minister is likely to be treated by Apollo hospital nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria. Sandeep is the brother of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

The minister is at home and not been hospitalised yet. However, he has been asked to avoid going out in public for fear of catching infection.

Earlier, Jaitley had gone through a bariatric surgery he had undergone soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The minister underwent the surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

PTI sources said that the minister is clearing files from his residence. The minister, who suffers from chronic diabetes, had heart surgery several years ago. Arun Jaitley is considered as to aide to PM Narendra Modi and has presented his fifth and the present NDA government’s final full budget on February 1.