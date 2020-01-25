Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and George Fernandes given Padma Vibhushan — Full List

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities.

Eminent personalities, including former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year, officials said on Saturday. Former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, they said. Jaitley, Swaraj, Fernandes and Parrikar have been given the award posthumously, the officials said.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year, they said.

Padma Vibhushan-7

George Fernandes

Arun Jaitley

Anerood Jugnauth GCSK

MC Mary Kom

Chhannulal Mishra

Sushma Swaraj

Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi

Padma Bhushan (16)

M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)

Syed Muazzem Ali

Muzaffar Hussain Baig

Ajoy Chakravorty

Manoj Das

Balkrishna Doshi

Krishnammal Jagannathan

SC Jamir

Anil Prakash Joshi

Dr. Tsering Landol

Anand Mahindra

NR Madhava Menon

Manohar Parrikar

Jagdish Sheth

P. V. Sindhu

Venu Srinivasan