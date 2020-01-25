Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and George Fernandes given Padma Vibhushan — Full List

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year, they said.
Eminent personalities, including former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Gugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on the Republic Day this year, officials said on Saturday. Former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar, Industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, they said. Jaitley, Swaraj, Fernandes and Parrikar have been given the award posthumously, the officials said.
Padma Vibhushan-7
George Fernandes
Arun Jaitley
Anerood Jugnauth GCSK
MC Mary Kom
Chhannulal Mishra
Sushma Swaraj
Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi
Padma Bhushan (16)
M. Mumtaz Ali (Sri M)
Syed Muazzem Ali
Muzaffar Hussain Baig
Ajoy Chakravorty
Manoj Das
Balkrishna Doshi
Krishnammal Jagannathan
SC Jamir
Anil Prakash Joshi
Dr. Tsering Landol
Anand Mahindra
NR Madhava Menon
Manohar Parrikar
Jagdish Sheth
P. V. Sindhu
Venu Srinivasan
