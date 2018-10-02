Arun Jaitley slams Rahul Gandhi for terming IL&FS crisis a scam

Finance and corporate affairs minister Arun Jaitley on Monday rejected allegations of Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the government could use state-run LIC and State Bank of India to bail out debt-laden IL&FS through an investment of Rs 91,000 crore. Citing a recent letter by senior Congress leader KV Thomas to him in which the former Union minister had drummed up support for IL&FS, Jailtey sought to attack Gandhi and his party for “spreading disinformation” about any possible government move on IL&FS.

In a blog post, Jaitley asked: “The financial institutions’ investment in any company – ‘is it a scam’ as Rahul Gandhi and his coterie are spreading? Was it a scam in 1987 when IL&FS was promoted with Central Bank of India having 50.5% shares and the UTI having 30.5% shares? Was it a scam in 2005 when LIC acquired 15% stake in IL&FS and in March 2006, when it acquired another 11.10% stake in IL&FS? In fact, LIC further bought 19.34 lakh shares in IL&FS in 2010. Do I start calling all these investments today ‘a scam’… In fact, it is the section of the Congress leadership which has been urging me to enable investments in IL&FS and save the company.”

Jaitley cited Thomas’ letter on September 20 in which the former food minister had urged the government to “guide Indian institutional investors like LIC, SBI, HDFC to support IL&FS to provide equity and debt of Rs 8,000 crore requested by the company”, among others. Thomas even termed GIFT City “another notable achievement by IL&FS in Gujarat”, adding that the company is handling important projects in his home state Kerala as well.

Interestingly, Gandhi on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as chief minister of Gujarat, had in 2007 given IL&FS the ‘GIFT CITY’ project worth Rs 70,000 crore, an allegation trashed by the Gujarat government.

In his letter, Thomas has argued that IL&FS “has various notable achievements globally” and it has been shortlisted to handle PPP projects worth Rs 36,000 crore across Abu Dhabi, which is now put on hold by the government there due to the “difficulties” the company is going through. “If for some reasons, IL&FS defaults on commitments due to lack of liquidity, this will have a huge impact on our economy, banks, lakhs of individual investors….”

The crisis at IL&FS was triggered by a series of defaults by its group companies in the last two months on term-deposits, short-term deposits, inter-corporate deposits, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures. LIC is the largest shareholder with a 25.34% stake in IL&FS, followed by Japan’s ORIX Corp (23.54%), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (12.56%) and Housing Development Finance Corp. (9.02%) as on 31 March 2018. Central Bank of India and State Bank of India hold 7.67% and 6.42%, respectively.