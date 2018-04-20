Arun Jaitley slams Congress for CJI impeachment motion: ‘Revenge petition after Loya verdict’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has slammed Congress and other parties for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has slammed Congress and other parties for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. In a long note on his Facebook account, Jaitley said that Congress and its friends are using impeachment as a ‘political tool’. The Finance Minister termed the motion as revenge petition after Judge Loya case verdict, which CJI Misra heard on Thursday.

“My preliminary reaction to the impeachment motion filed today is clear. It is a revenge petition after the falsehood of the Congress Party has been established in the Justice Loya death case. It is an attempt to intimidate a Judge and send a message to other Judges, that if you don’t agree with us, fifty MP’s are enough for a revenge action,” Jaitley said. He further said that allegations made against the CJI Misra are out are issues those which have been settled by judicial orders or by precedent. Some issues are stale, trivial and have nothing to do with judicial functions, he added.

In his post, Jaitley said that impeachment of a Judge of the Supreme Court can only be done in case of his “incapacity” or on “proven misconduct”, adding, that “The Congress Party and its friends have started using impeachment as a political tool.”

Jaitley further said that power to impeach a judge is an individual decision and lawmakers are not bound to follow any whip issued by the party. “Each Member has to act as a Judge. He has to independently review the facts and the evidence. Decisions cannot be on party lines or dictated by Whip,” Jaitley said. “The power is exercised in case of “proven misconduct”. Trivialising the use of that power is a dangerous event,” he added.

Earlier, Opposition parties led by the Congress met Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and handed over a notice for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The same was confirmed by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in a joint press conference he addressed with other party leaders.