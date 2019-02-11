Arun Jaitley says personal hate driving Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale attack against PM Modi

Jaitley termed the attacks by the Congress party as ‘fake campaigns’ against the defence forces, judiciary, and the Reserve Bank of India and said it is time to protect the country as well as its institutions from ‘institution wreckers’. (File photo)

Reacting to the opposition’s attack against the government on the Rafale deal, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying his speeches are driven by personal hatred for PM Modi. Jaitley said that the Rafale deal strengthens the combat ability of the Indian Air Force and saved thousands of crores for the exchequer.

“If we analyse Rahul Gandhi’s two speeches on Rafale, they are based on a personal hatred for the Prime Minister emanating from envy. A failed student always hates the class topper,” tweeted Jaitley.

Jaitley also accused Rahul Gandhi of stalling the functioning of Parliament and said that history will remember Gandhi for damaging Parliament as an institution. “History will record that Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru’s great-grandson has singularly damaged India’s Parliament as an institution more than anyone else,” PTI quoted Jaitley as saying. He added that Congress makes attempts at 11.00 am every morning to disrupt both houses of Parliament.

Jaitley termed the attacks by the Congress party as ‘fake campaigns’ against the defence forces, judiciary, and the Reserve Bank of India and said it is time to protect the country as well as its institutions from ‘institution wreckers’.

PM Modi also attacked Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Modi targetted the Congress and said that those who had got the opportunity to rule the nation for years did not bother about defence sector and for them, the defence sector was only about brokering deals and helping their friends.

The opposition party’s attack on the government came after a report in a national daily which claimed that the deal between India and France involved ‘major and unprecedented’ concessions from the Indian side, with critical provisions for anti-corruption penalties and making payments through an escrow account allegedly dropped days before the signing of the inter-governmental agreement.