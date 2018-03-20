Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Nitin Gadkari, Sibal but Arun Jaitley will not forgive Delhi CM: Reports

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s apology has been rejected by Arun Jaitley, says report. (PTI file)

In a setback to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley will reportedly not accept the former’s apology in DDCA defamation case. Several TV reports today said that Jaitley is likely not to forgive Kejriwal and accept the request for an out of court settlement. The report said that Aam Aadmi Party chief had sent his emissary to Jaitley for an out of court settlement of the defamation case.

Kejriwal is fighting a Rs 10-crore defamation suit filed against him in a Delhi court. In December 2015, Kejriwal had targetted Jaitley, alleging that CBI had raided his house to look into a file related to DDCA, which was once headed by the Union Finance Minister. AAP leaders had alleged that they had “irrefutable” evidence of Jaitley’s interference in a DDCA corruption case which was being probed by Delhi police.

The AAP leaders had accused the Union finance minister of financial irregularities when he served as president of DDCA between 2000 and 2013.

Jaitley had also filed a civil defamation suit before the Delhi high court, seeking Rs 10 crore as damages.

Following this, Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders on December 21, 2015. The court had granted bail to Kejriwal other other AAP leaders in April 2016. In July 2016, Kejriwal and AAP leaders had claimed they had not made statements attributed to them.

Kejriwal is still facing 14 defamation cases over his statements during election campaigns. The campaigns are spread in Delhi, Bengaluru, Assam and other states. There are over 30 cases against Kejriwal.

Recently, the AAP chief has started making apologies to many of his opponents to end an array of defamation cases against him. In the last few days, Kejriwal has apologized to SAD leader Vikram Majithia, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and son of Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

On Monday, Kejriwal apologised to Gadkari and Amit Sibal, son of former Union minister Kapil Sibal. With this, Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were acquitted in two different defamation cases lodged against them by Gadkari and Sibal.

Last week, AAP chief had apologised to Majithia for accusing him of being involved in a drug racket. This apology was not appreciated by many AAP leaders.