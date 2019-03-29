Arun Jaitley on Samjhauta verdict: Hindus vilified, Congress must apologise for ‘Hindu terror’ theory

Jaitley said in a bid to establish their theory, the Congress and the then UPA regime “defamed” the entire Hindu community for which people will “never forgive them”. (File/PTI))

A day after the judgement in the Samjhauta Express train blast case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lashed out at the former Congress-led UPA government saying the Hindus were vilified as part of a design and the grand old party must apologise.

A special court which had acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta Express train blast case on Thursday said the National Investigating Agency lost a valuable piece of evidence by not conducting an identification parade.

The BJP on Friday used the verdict to target the UPA government, saying the “Hindu terror” theory was established to further its political gains but the real culprits got away.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said the UPA government and the Congress will be held accountable for the case falling flat in court, adding that the case has vilified the entire Hindu community and that the Congress should apologise.

“To establish their theory of Hindu terror, a wrong set of people were framed; innocent people lost their lives (in the blast) and the real culprits were not caught,” PTI quoted Jaitley as saying.

Jaitley said in a bid to establish their theory, the Congress and the then UPA regime “defamed” the entire Hindu community for which people will “never forgive them”.

NIA court special Judge Jagdeep Singh said the agency did not bother to conduct a Test Identification Parade (TIP) of the suspects after learning that an Indore tailor may have stitched the covers of the two suitcases in which unexploded bombs were found in the train.

All the four accused — Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary — were acquitted by the court here on March 20.

The blast in Samjhauta Express took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, in which sixty-eight people were killed, when the train was on its way to Attari, the last railway station on the Indian side.