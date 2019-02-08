Arun Jaitley hits out at Congress for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 2:30 PM

Under nikah-halala, a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation period called 'iddat'.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File)

Criticising Congress for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill, Union Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said that Bareilly “Nikah-Halala” type incidents, which shook conscience of people, ought to be made unconstitutional.

According to reports, a woman, who was divorced twice by her husband in Bareilly, was forced to undergo nikah-halala as per the Islamic law – on first occasion with her father-in-law and on the subsequent occasion with her brother-in-law.

Under nikah-halala, a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation period called ‘iddat’.

“Unfortunately, when human conscience should have been repelled while reading this news in the morning newspapers; the AICC President Rahul Gandhi and his coterie, while addressing a minority convention, promised to withdraw the bill pending in Parliament, penalising Triple Talaq,” Jaitley said in a Facebook post titled ‘Does the Bareilly “Nikah-Halala” not shock your conscience?’

The late Rajiv Gandhi committed a monumental mistake in legislatively overturning the Shah Bano judgment of the Supreme Court, which guaranteed maintenance to all muslim women, the minister said.

This “allowed deserted women to be driven to poverty and destitution.”

32 years later, Jaitley added, “his son has taken another retrograde step to drive them not merely into destitution, but also to live a life which is an antithesis of human existence. The Muslim woman in Bareilly has been forced into animal existence.

“Votes are important, so is fairness. Political opportunists only look at the next day’s headlines. Nation-builders look at the next century.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Arun Jaitley hits out at Congress for promising to withdraw Triple Talaq Bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition